Former U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Hart, left, receives the keys to his mortgage-free home from Jeremy Seck of Wells Fargo on Thursday in South Point. The home was donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) Homes4WoundedHeroes program.
Former U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Hart enters his mortgage-free home for the first time on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in South Point. The home was donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) Homes4WoundedHeroes program.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A combat-wounded veteran from California was welcomed Thursday to a mortgage-free home in South Point, Ohio, that he received through a program of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Former U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Hart was presented with the keys to his home by representatives of Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, as well as Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday; Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio; and Bradley Kennedy, southeast district representative for Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.
“I just want to say thank you, and it’s just, like, surreal,” Hart said. “I just don’t even know what to say. Yeah. Thank you guys. It means more than I can express.”
Hart is a veteran who served three years in the U.S. Army and has received the Purple Heart, as well as other awards including the Combat Action Badge and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Two Campaign Stars.
Moving from Colorado Springs, Colorado, but originally from California, Hart received the home in South Point after applying to the Homes4WoundedHeroes program.
The Military Warriors Support Foundation has given almost 900 homes in all 50 states and has some other homes currently available, said Sandy Ignaszewski, director of mentorship and transitioning for the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Ignaszewski said homes are either donated to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and then renovated, or are given brand new.
Hart’s home was one of more than 400 homes that Wells Fargo has donated across the country, including eight homes in Ohio, said Jeremy Seck, Wells Fargo Advisors marketing manager for north-central Ohio.
Hart chose the home himself after looking at it online, Ignaszewski said. Hart said he liked the look of the home and also liked its location.
“Honestly, like, I never really thought I would be able to own a home,” Hart said. “It kind of seemed out of reach for me, you know … In that aspect, like, this is the greatest thing (that) could have ever happened in my life.”
In his new community, Hart said he looks forward to playing football, which he played in both California and Colorado, and is planning to join the Port City Spartans team in Portsmouth, Ohio. He said he also will likely do a lot of exploring around the area, and some fishing.
Along with his mortgage-free home, Hart will also receive three years of mentoring, Ignaszewski said.
