SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A combat-wounded veteran from California was welcomed Thursday to a mortgage-free home in South Point, Ohio, that he received through a program of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Former U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Hart was presented with the keys to his home by representatives of Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, as well as Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday; Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio; and Bradley Kennedy, southeast district representative for Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and can be found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

