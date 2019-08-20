Wetzel Sanders of Midkiff, Lincoln County, possibly the last surviving West Virginia veteran of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Sunday at age 96.
The Lincoln County native joined the Army several months before the attack, and after completing basic training, was assigned to an anti-aircraft post near the U.S. Navy hospital at Pearl Harbor in the weeks prior to Dec. 7.
After being awakened by Japanese aircraft strafing his barracks on the morning of the attack, Sanders drove a truck filled with soldiers to join in the defense of the Navy base. Along the way, Japanese planes strafed the truck, leaving seven bullet holes in the vehicle by the time it arrived at Pearl Harbor, Sanders later recalled.
Sanders' 50-caliber machine gun crew managed to shoot down a Japanese fighter plane while under fire and exposed to exploding bombs from other attacking aircraft. He suffered a shrapnel wound in his knee during the attack.
Sanders went on to serve in the Pacific Campaign, taking part in the Battle of Guadalcanal and the invasion of Bougainville. After the war, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served more than three additional years before returning home to Midkiff, where he and a brother founded a contracting company.
Sanders worked as a driver for Tri-State Transit Authority until the age of 89, and was said to be the oldest bus driver in America when he retired.
In 2017, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., helped secure a Purple Heart award for Sanders, to which he was entitled for his shrapnel wound while in combat at Pearl Harbor.
"I was honored to be able to help Wetzel receive his well-deserved and hard-earned Purple Heart recognition for his heroic service at Pearl Harbor," Manchin said in a statement released on Monday. Manchin said Sanders was "an American hero and an inspiration to all West Virginians."
Sanders, state chairman of the West Virginia Pearl Harbor Survivors Association in his later years, told reporters in interviews during the past two years that he knew of only one other Pearl Harbor survivor still living in the state. That individual died last year, according to an internet search.
"Sanders was part of our nation's greatest generation and he will forever be known as a West Virginia legend," said Gov. Jim Justice in a news release.
