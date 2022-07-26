HUNTINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation to defund a commission tasked with making cutbacks at local veterans affairs medical centers.
The move came as the House approved plans for a more than $300 billion Veterans Affairs budget with language barring any spending on the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission after an amendment was submitted by Reps. James McGovern, D-Mass., and David McKinley, R-W.Va.
The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report proposals were released in March as a requirement under the 2018 VA Mission Act, which had been passed with hopes of modernizing facilities and realigning priorities.
The report called for three VA medical centers in the state — in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — to discontinue inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. Those services would have been outsourced to publicly accessible hospitals.
After the report’s release and outcry from politicians, veterans and community members stopped the project in its tracks before a commission tasked with reviewing the report and making final cutback decisions could be selected.
In June, the Senate Veterans affairs Committee worked to block the Senate from approval of nominees to the commission and last Thursday, it was defunded.
Without the nominees or funding, no commission will be established and the process outlined in the 2018 VA Mission Act will not move forward.
Wednesday’s defunding of the project, which passed with a 238-191 vote, was the latest blow to the attempt. While the commission nominees and funding are blocked, the commission remains in theory until legislation is passed repealing it.
The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), AFL-CIO, National President Everett Kelley applauded the move on behalf of 700,000 government employees it represents, a third of whom are veterans.
“As the number of veterans eligible for VA health care is expected to increase, Congress must appropriate funds to fully staff the VA, modernize existing hospitals and clinics, and build new facilities — not spend millions in taxpayer dollars to close them on the basis of faulty and outdated market assessments,” he said.
About $5 million meant to fund that commission will now be spent to support homeless veterans, Kelly said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
