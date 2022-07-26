The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220530_hd_wreaths
The City of Huntington conducts its 2022 Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Veteran's Memorial Arch.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation to defund a commission tasked with making cutbacks at local veterans affairs medical centers.

The move came as the House approved plans for a more than $300 billion Veterans Affairs budget with language barring any spending on the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission after an amendment was submitted by Reps. James McGovern, D-Mass., and David McKinley, R-W.Va.

