HUNTINGTON — A display of visual arts and crafts, creative literature and more showcased the works of local veterans this week.
The Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington hosted a Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Wednesday, which was open to any veteran enrolled in services at the facility.
Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
— The Herald-Dispatch