Veterans, community welcome to view Wall of Honor in Milton
MILTON — Cabell County students continue to recognize veterans and their service this week.
Local veterans and members of the public are invited to Milton Middle School on Friday, Nov. 8, to view a Wall of Honor and Remembrance. Veterans will be treated to refreshments in the library.
At 1 p.m. at Culloden Elementary School, students will present a program honoring veterans featuring retired Air Force Junior Maj. Henry R. Luke.
The public is invited to this event as well.