HUNTINGTON — Events are planned across the region to commemorate Veterans Day on Friday.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement will host the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday at the Memorial Arch. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m.

