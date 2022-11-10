HUNTINGTON — Events are planned across the region to commemorate Veterans Day on Friday.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement will host the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday at the Memorial Arch. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m.
The Woodlands Retirement Community will host a Veterans Day reception in honor of its resident veterans. Family and friends are invited to join in the Hampton Room at 3 p.m. Friday for this special tribute.
Greenbottom Community and Senior Center welcomes veterans in the Greenbottom-Lesage area to participate in a Veterans Day celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
A chili dinner will be provided and the Wall of Veterans Appreciation unveiled. Photos are being sought. To RSVP or for more information, call 304-942-8571.
The Hurricane VFW Post 9097 will offer free hot dogs, chips, pool and darts for veterans and their families Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. Post 9097 is located at 3836 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The Members Choice Credit Union in Ashland will host veterans and active duty military from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day Brunch. Visitors are asked to bring their military ID but are not required to be a member of the Members Choice Credit Union. The credit union office is located at 1401 Central Ave. in Ashland.
First Baptist Church of Kenova will offer a Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to enjoy biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, fruit and more. Door prizes will also be given away. The church is located at 1120 Poplar St. in Kenova, and those planning to attend are asked to contact Tony Cicenas at 304-208-1345.
Following breakfast, American Legion Post 93 in Kenova will host a parade at noon. Veterans are welcome to join its float.
In honor of Veterans Day, Teresa McKenzie will be on campus at Ashland Community and Technical College to give a presentation about the history of women in the military at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Room L275 of the College Drive Campus. The event is open to the community. McKenzie is an Air Force veteran who serves as the accessibility and veterans’ services coordinator at Ohio University Southern.
The John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion will host the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 11, rain or shine. The parade will step off at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Many local and national businesses are offering freebies or specials for veterans, from food to car washes. The Herald-Dispatch has compiled a list of offers at http://bit.ly/3EhHbTi.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.