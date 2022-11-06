HUNTINGTON — As Veterans Day approaches, area Boy Scout troops spent time placing flags at veterans’ grave markers at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday.
Events are planned across the region to commemorate Veterans Day.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — As Veterans Day approaches, area Boy Scout troops spent time placing flags at veterans’ grave markers at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday.
Events are planned across the region to commemorate Veterans Day.
Huntington’s Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Memorial Arch.
Greenbottom Community and Senior Center welcomes veterans in the Greenbottom-Lesage area to participate in a Veterans Day celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. A chili dinner will be provided and the Wall of Veterans Appreciation unveiled. Photos are being sought. To RSVP or for more information, call 304-942-8571.
The Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day hosted by American Legion Post 187 will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield, West Virginia. This year’s guest speaker will be Putnam County Sheriff and Marine Corps veteran Bobby Eggleton.
The Hurricane VFW Post 9097 will offer free hot dogs, chips, pool and darts for veterans and their families Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. Post 9097 is located at 3836 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The Members Choice Credit Union in Ashland will host veterans and active duty military from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day Brunch. Visitors are asked to bring their military ID but are not required to be a member of the Members Choice Credit Union. The credit union office is located at 1401 Central Ave. in Ashland.
First Baptist Church of Kenova will offer a Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to enjoy biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, fruit and more. Door prizes will also be given away. The church is located at 1120 Poplar St. in Kenova, and those planning to attend are asked to contact Tony Cicenas at 304-208-1345.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.