CHARLESTON — While the typical in-person ceremonies held to honor the nation’s veterans have been discouraged this year due to the coronavirus, some socially distant events have been planned.
Gov. Jim Justice will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, featuring West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer and the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights.
This ceremony will be conducted virtually and can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/0TNMPDOlTIQ; on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor; and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor.
Locally, the Vietnam Veterans of America, an organization dedicated to all veterans, is sponsoring a Veterans Day Caravan on Wednesday to honor all veterans and those now serving the nation.
It will line up at 10 a.m. on the FoodFair parking lot in Ceredo and will start off at 11 a.m. before proceeding on U.S. 60 through Kenova, Ceredo, Huntington, Barboursville, Ona and end in Milton. For more information, call 304-453-4712.