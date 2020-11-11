CEREDO — A caravan of vehicles made its way from Ceredo to Milton on Wednesday in honor of the country’s veterans and members of the military.
The caravan, organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, traveled along U.S. 60 from Ceredo through Kenova, Huntington, Barboursville and Ona before reaching the end of its journey in Milton. Many of the vehicles displayed flags in honor of the veterans and Veterans Day, which was observed Wednesday.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, traditional Veterans Day events in the area were canceled.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. VVA’s founding principle is “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”