HUNTINGTON — Veterans and local residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Arch in Huntington on Monday to remember fallen service members.
The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement hosted its annual wreath-laying ceremony and program on Memorial Day. Several speakers addressed the crowd before representatives of local organizations placed flowers next to the arch, which was built to honor Cabell County veterans who died during World War I.
The national holiday honors fallen members of the U.S. military.
Memorial Day is not a time for celebration, but for remembrance of the sacrifice of fallen service members, said Fred Buchanan, the chairman of the veterans’ committee. He was the master of ceremonies for the event.
“It means a lot to us veterans because we know that we’re not the only ones who appreciate ourselves,” he said of community members attending the ceremony. “Other people appreciate our contribution and are willing to … join with us in the recognition.”
West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz, who also grew up in Huntington, was the keynote speaker for the event. During his speech, he spoke about riding his bike past the arch as a teenager and about the impact the sight had on him then. He said after the ceremony that it was touching to see others who are not veterans among the crowd.
“Today’s ceremony is about honoring the memory of those service members that have fallen before us, that have gone before us … We honor their memories. We honor their families’ sacrifices as well,” he said.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller sent remarks to the ceremony that were read aloud. Circuit Judge Chris Chiles performed songs, including the national anthem.
“And we will never forget, but holding on to that memory also gives us the opportunity to have one additional pledge: we will never give up,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams to the crowd gathered after speaking about the history of the Veterans Memorial Arch.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Commissioner Alan Morrison spoke on behalf of the board. He thanked attendees for coming to the ceremony.
“And I thank you because I think now more than ever in the history of our country it’s important. In fact, I think it’s critically important that we honor those brave men and women that have fought for our peace and liberty, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and have worked hard to give us the freedoms that we take so easily for granted.”