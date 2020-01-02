ASHLAND — American Legion 9th District of Kentucky will host a Veterans Resource Expo at American Legion Post 76 in Ashland on Saturday, Jan. 11.
An official with the American Legion said the event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at 405 20th St. in Ashland and will offer approximately 40 veterans service organizations under one roof.
The event is free, and all area veterans are encouraged to attend. It is also recommended that veterans bring their DD-214 form, if they have it.
Some resources that will be on-site will include housing and homeless assistance, mental health and overall health screenings in mobile units, help with veteran’s benefits, VA resources and more, officials said.
There will also be a chili contest in order to provide a free, hot meal to the attendees. Entries must be at least a slow cooker-size dish of chili that is labeled with its heat level and the individual/organization entering, accompanied by a box of crackers. There will be prizes for first, second and third place.
Any community member or organization that would like to participate in the event should contact Whittney Dallaire by telephone at 606-475-3294.