HUNTINGTON — The VH1 Save the Music Foundation on Thursday presented funds to be used for the purchase of band instruments for students at Huntington Middle School.
HMS Band Director Julie Carper applied to the Save the Music Foundation as part of “a dream” she had to receive grant funds that would help her growing program purchase instruments.
The instruments, stands and other essential items the school has ordered for students are valued between $20,000 and $25,000.
Guests attended the event in person in the school’s gymnasium and virtually, and included West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith as well as Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policies for the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, who said the value placed on music and arts education is evident throughout the state and helps students find their passion for school.
Reid-Smith said HMS will receive the fourth set of instruments provided by the foundation to Cabell County.
Students in the 200-member band also performed for those attending.