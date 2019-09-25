RUSSELL, Ky. — Repairs to the Russell viaduct (Kentucky 244) require a temporary closure of the bridge next week, according to the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9.
Starting Monday, Sept. 30, and continuing through Oct. 4, the viaduct will be closed while crews patch pavement and make other needed repairs, according to a news release.
The repair work is necessary to keep the bridge open until its replacement can be built. A project to build a new bridge into downtown Russell is expected to start next month, according to the release.