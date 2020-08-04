Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington police have identified a South Carolina man killed last month after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash at the 31st Street Bridge.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell on Monday identified the victim as David Richard Shannon II, 49, of Swansea, South Carolina.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 1:38 a.m. July 19 after the vehicle crashed on the bridge between Huntington and Proctorville, Ohio.

The man left the road and was found in a grassy area on the bank of the Huntington side of the Ohio River, the Huntington Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

