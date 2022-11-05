The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A man remains in critical condition following a shooting near a Huntington restaurant early Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police Department said D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan is still alive but remains in critical condition after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

