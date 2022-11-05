HUNTINGTON — A man remains in critical condition following a shooting near a Huntington restaurant early Friday morning.
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police Department said D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan is still alive but remains in critical condition after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Watkins said posts on social media have stated Bryan died, but as of Saturday morning, that was false. Watkins asked the public to respect the victim and his family’s privacy.
Bryan was hit by a stray bullet after shots were fired outside of D.P. Dough’s neighboring business, Premier Pub & Grill.
Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, was charged with seven felony counts of wanton endangerment, one felony count of malicious wounding and one felony count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony following the shooting.
Gavin Scott Bailey, 20, is accused of driving the vehicle from which Brown is accused of shooting and was charged with two felonies — aiding and abetting a malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Friday’s shooting was the second outside Premier Pub & Grill in less than six months, and the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration suspended the business’s liquor license for 12 days while investigations continue.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
