HUNTINGTON - A New Jersey man faces felony charges after a woman he met at a party accused him of confining her to an abandoned house in Huntington for roughly two weeks - threatening to kill her if she left him.
Paul Frederick Murray, 32, of South Orange, New Jersey, is charged with abduction of a person, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
The victim, who managed to contact Huntington Police on Sunday morning after escaping to a family member's home, told detectives she met Murray at a gathering at a friend's house around two weeks ago. After leaving the party, he then escorted her to an abandoned house in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue and would not let her leave, threatening to slit her throat with a black-and-yellow razor blade, complaints state.
The two did leave the residence together occasionally, the victim said, but she added that Murray kept a close watch to prevent her escape. The victim said that on several occasions, Murray physically held her down, and that she believed his threats to kill her.
After finally escaping, Murray followed the victim to the family member's house but was met by Huntington police shortly after. A razor blade was found in his pocket during a pat-down search, complaints state.
Murray was transported to Western Regional jail at 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Cabell County Magistrate Judge Dan Goheen set no bond following his arraignment.
The case remains active as Huntington Police detectives continue to piece together details, Chief Hank Dial said Monday. No further information was released.
