HUNTINGTON — Family, friends and LGBTQ+ advocates in West Virginia hope Leanne James’ story and work for trans rights in West Virginia is heard.
Cabell County deputies said James, 45, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was killed Friday morning in a head-on collision when a garbage truck went left of center and struck her car. The crash occurred a half mile east of Morris Memorial Road on U.S. 60 between Milton and Culloden.
“I am completely devastated that we’ve lost Leanne James. I hope that one day I have half the kindness and courage that she has,” Jack Jarvis, Fairness West Virginia communications director, said via Facebook. “It’s painful to think that her story, her fearlessness, her love for our community may be lost to history. Tell her story.”
James dedicated a lot of her time with Fairness West Virginia — a statewide civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender West Virginians.
“Leanne was a tireless advocate for the transgender community.
She worked closely with our staff over the years to advocate for LGBTQ equality at the local, state, and federal levels. She was abundantly generous with her time, and we’re grateful for all the hours she spent with our team fighting for transgender youth,” Fairness West Virginia posted on its Facebook page in honor of James.
James spent her life discussing trans rights and over the past year had been working on a lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal seeking to overturn West Virginia’s blanket exclusion on gender-affirming care for people on Medicaid and PEIA. The blanket exclusions of coverage for care are stated in the health plans offered to 564,000 Medicaid participants and 15,000 state employees.
Fain v. Crouch was filed November 2020 in West Virginia’s Southern District. James and other transgender West Virginians struggled with what they called medical injustice that the lawsuit.
As a systems administrator at Kanawha County Schools, James had insurance through PEIA. According to Fairness, James was repeatedly refused coverage for medically necessary care.
“It is deeply upsetting that I am deprived of coverage for critical and urgent health care simply because I am transgender. As a public employee and PEIA member, being denied coverage for medically necessary care that cisgender state employees have full access to is an insult to my dignity. The exclusion in the state employee health plans is a reminder to myself and other transgender state employees that we are being denied equal compensation for equal work,” James told Lambda Legal when waiting to become an additional plaintiff in Fain v. Crouch.
“Instead of standing by and letting this injustice continue to harm herself and other West Virginians, she was brave enough to do something about it. Leanne and a handful of other transgender people stepped up and took our government to court. And while that case is far from over, we’re devastated that Leanne will never see the justice she deserves,” Fairness West Virginia included in the post.
Danielle Stewart, Beckley Human Rights Commission chair, was a friend to James and advocated for the same rights among LGBTQ+ Appalachians. Stewart and her partner, Christina Baisden, met James for the first time before Charleston Pride in June 2019.
“When we met Leanne, she was not out at her job and was terrified of being fired. Leanne enjoyed spending time with us because she was able to be authentic with people that loved her for her. With a lot of support from friends, Leanne finally came out at work and was just beginning to live her authentic life when tragedy struck,” Stewart said.
Stewart said James was always there to support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the state and visited many Beckley Pride events and events in the state. These events included promoting equality at the Capitol and meeting with legislators in an effort to grow support for the state Fairness Act, and the Transgender Visibility Rally in Charleston in 2021 to speak against the trans youth sports ban.
“Leanne was a caring individual who loved her daughter so much. Leanne would frequently bring her daughter to events, and you could see the joy in both at being together. Leanne was planning to run for political office and would have had a great impact on her community. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her,” Stewart said.
To read more about James’ work among the Lambda Legal lawsuit, visit https://www.lambdalegal.org/blog/fain_wv_20210923_ll-adds-two-additional-trans-plaintiffs-to-challenge-to-wv-ban-on-health-care-coverage.