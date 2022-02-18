KENOVA — One man is dead after a fire broke out in his Walnut Street home Thursday night.
Kenova Fire Chief Jamie Stoner said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to investigate, but they do not suspect arson.
“We don’t have any reason to think that it was suspicious, but any time there is a fatal fire, we have to notify the Fire Marshal’s Office,” Stoner said.
Courtney Hessler, a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, identified the man as her father, John Creech, 57.
Hessler said the most important part of Creech’s life was his children -- herself, Emily and Jacey -- and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Calvin and Cole.
“Even though he was a grown adult, he never hindered the spirit of children when we were young,” she said. “You know if we wanted to do something, within reason, we were allowed to do it, and he just wanted us to thrive and grow into the best people we could be.”
Creech is originally from Kentucky but has lived in the Huntington area since the 1980s, Hessler said. He was in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, also known as the Blackhorse Regiment, in the U.S. Army and was formerly an auto mechanic at Tireland in West Huntington.
Hessler described Creech as a kind man who will be missed by the Kenova community.
“Whenever I think of what an Appalachian is, or a West Virginian, he is textbook,” she said. “You know, he didn’t have a lot of money, he lived well below the poverty line, but he would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He would help any animal that was injured. He would do anything just by request. He was funny, and he cared deeply about his community.”
The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday at 1221 Walnut St. Creech, along with two pets, died as a result, Stoner said. Kenova and Ceredo volunteer fire departments responded.
Tim Rock, public information specialist with the state fire marshal’s office, said the death has been ruled accidental.
The incident marks the 12th house fire death in West Virginia for 2022.
Rock said nationwide, December through February is the worst time of year for kitchen, house and fatal fires because people are actively using heat sources to stay warm.
“This is absolutely the worst time nationwide for house fires and things like that mainly because people are cold, sometimes using alternative heating sources,” he said. “So just the temperatures affect the amount of fatal fires there are because they are using more heat.”
Some common causes of house fires include plugging space heaters into extension cords, using stoves and ovens for heating sources and kitchen accidents, Rock said.
Individuals using space heaters are reminded to give them space away from objects and are recommended to keep them at least three feet away from potentially flammable materials, such as upholstered furniture, mattresses and bedding.
Residents are also encouraged to properly clean chimneys and other heating equipment regularly to help prevent fires.
West Virginia had a total of 55 fatal fires in 2021, and the state consistently ranks in the top five states with the most fatal fires each year, Rock said.
“A lot of this can be attributed to our aging population here, the amount of people we have with disabilities and/or mobility issues, the economic issues they might face, having a lot of residents living in rural areas. ... it is a perfect storm of issues that we have to battle here, which is why fire safety education is of the utmost importance to us here at the WV SFMO,” he said.
Stoner encouraged residents to lower the risk of fatal fires by regularly changing batteries in their smoke detectors and being cautious when smoking inside.
Additional information about preventing house fires can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website.