HUNTINGTON — A defendant’s motive in shooting a man in his Guyandotte home in 2016 went beyond a common love interest and involved their involvement in rival gangs, prosecutors argued during the second day of a murder trial Tuesday.
However, the defendant’s argument remains that his former girlfriend, who was allegedly regularly physically abused by the deceased, is who shot the victim in the head as he slept.
Joshua Dwayne Plante, 29, of Huntington, is on trial in Cabell County after being charged with murder in the June 19, 2016, shooting death of Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington. Paschell was found dead of a bullet wound to the head in his home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
The pair knew each other via a woman who was dating the victim at the time of the killing and had previously dated Plante.
Much of Tuesday’s testimony was made by several forensic specialists who work for the West Virginia State Police. They testified about blood stains, ballistics and other forensic items found at the scene and other locations.
However, the testimony from the woman about what occurred in the hours surrounding Paschell’s death was the center of the trial Tuesday.
Paschell was found dead about 1 p.m. June 19, 2016, by the woman, who said the two had argued a few hours earlier after arriving home at about 6 a.m. before each going into separate bedrooms. She said she made a few phone calls, speaking with her grandmother, before falling asleep.
She called her sister and then 15 minutes later called 911 after finding Paschell and was advised to check for a pulse and attempt CPR. However, his body was too stiff to do so by the time she found him, according to the 911 call played Monday at trial.
The woman identified Plante as the assailant after police showed her surveillance video from Paschell’s and Plante’s homes. Plante lived in the 300 block of Olive Street at the time. The video showed Plante’s vehicle leaving his home, an individual wearing a pair of Nike Air Force One shoes — of which just one pair had been sold in the area — and a plaid jacket with a hood pulled over his head entering the victim’s home and leaving shortly after. Minutes later, Plante’s vehicle arrived back at the Olive Street house.
She had given Plante the shoes, she said, although they had been previously bought for Paschell, and the jacket was Plante’s “go-to” jacket, the woman said.
She added that there were at least two instances in which Plante and Paschell had fought in the past. One happened over the phone when one of the men answered the phone and called the other one “cuz,” an apparent gang salutation.
The woman testified that Paschell and Plante were rival street gang members — Paschell belonging to the Crips, while Plante was a Blood — which caused additional tension between the two. Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the gang rivalry and a common love interest showed motive.
The murder weapon was later found under a mattress in the Olive Street home, while the jacket was found at the West Huntington home of Plante’s then-girlfriend, where he was arrested in the afternoon of June 20. It was found to have gunshot residue on it. The woman who found Paschell also was found to have the residue on her hand.
Later, GPS information from Plante’s phone placed him in the area of the victim’s home at the time of the killing and later at the West Huntington home. His phone also showed over a dozen internet searches for local media stories about a Guyandotte murder hours after the shooting occurred.
In pointing the finger at the woman, defense attorney Glen Conway said the pair’s relationship was abusive, and the woman had even taken out protective orders on the victim in the past. He was drunk prior to being killed and had been physically violent with her prior to his death. He said when first responders arrived, the woman had been washing blood off her hands. Her hand also tested positive for gunshot residue, he said.
Conway questioned how the woman had not been awakened by the gunshot when she was nearby. David Castle, of the Huntington Police Department forensic unit, testified that the shot would have been fairly loud.
Although she told police she had not had anything to drink prior to going to sleep, the woman admitted during her testimony to having a “couple of shots.”
Conway also questioned why she was on the phone with her sister for 15 minutes after finding Paschell before she called police. She said her sister’s significant other had answered the phone and put her on hold while trying to find her.
“I honestly thought it was a prank at first. I didn’t know what it was,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life.”
However, Conway argued she had seen something like that in her life, pointing to a strong-armed robbery in which she had been involved where a woman was severely beaten in front of her kids.
She added that she had come to testify from out of state willingly and had nothing to hide.
The woman agreed she had a violent relationship with Paschell, but added she believed it was just a “normal” relationship. She added the pair had just gotten back together recently and the night of his death was his first time spending the night with her in several weeks.
Despite the abuse, she said she had no animosity toward him, she testified, although she said her family and friends were encouraging her to stay away from him.
“Morrell deserves justice,” she said.
Lt. Stephen Compton, of the Huntington Police Department forensic unit, testified Tuesday about responding to the scene, stating the victim was found with his head at the foot of the bed. He was on his back, but had died face down and was turned over by the woman who found him, he said. Her turning over the body could account for why her left hand tested positive for the residue.
Compton said he believes Paschell was shot while he was sleeping on his stomach by a shooter at least two to three feet away, but in the room. He had been dead for hours by the time he was found, he said.
Bloody fingerprints were found on the wall beyond the bed and blood was also found on a doorknob, but the prints were not in good enough condition for comparison to a person.
Blood was covering the foot of the bed, spilled off the bed and created a pool on the floor, showing the victim had been deceased for a while.
A spent shell casing was found in a pile of clothes next to the bed. Forensics later showed it was a match to a gun found under a mattress in Plante’s home.
Wednesday’s testimony is set to begin at about 10 a.m., with a state medical examiner testifying about what was found during the victim’s autopsy.
Assistant prosecutor Courtney Cremeans is assisting Fincham on the case.