LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has released the names of the six victims of Wednesday’s helicopter crash in Logan County.
The helicopter crashed during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts.
All six people aboard were killed, and two of the victims lived in Logan County.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified the following individuals as those who died in the crash:
John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, Texas
Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, North Carolina
Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tennessee
Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Florida
Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, which occurred in the Blair Mountain area of Logan County. The aircraft involved was a 1962 Bell UH-1B Iroquois “Huey” helicopter that saw action in the Vietnam War.
The flight crashed about 3.7 miles northeast of the Logan County Airport. Much of the wreckage was consumed in a fire that followed the crash, the agency said.
In recent years, the helicopter was a staple in Logan County and surrounding areas of the coalfields.
During the reunion event, visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organizer MARPAT Aviation as one of the last of its kind still flying.
The helicopter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Co., “The Knights of the Sky,” in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT. After the Huey returned to the U.S., it was featured in movies like “Die Hard, “The Rock” and “Under Siege: Dark Territory.”
On Friday, the wreckage from the helicopter was moved to a secure site for further examination, according to the NTSB. Their work at the scene of the crash is expected to be complete over the next several days.
