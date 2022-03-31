IRONTON — Richard Slack, a former co-owner of the former Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 16 to 20 years in prison in a voyeurism case.
Slack, 68, of Big Branch Road, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty last month to 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance and 10 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism by installing a video camera in the women's restroom at the funeral home.
"It was pure evil," Judge Andy Ballard said of Slack's admission to install video cameras in the women's restroom.
Ballard sentenced Slack as part of a negotiated plea in the case that keeps victims from having to testify.
Slack, who no longer has any interest in the Wallace Family Funeral Home, declined to make any comment before the sentencing. He also has no plans to file an appeal in the case.
Beth Wallace McNearney, owner of the funeral home and a victim, said she has a hard time understanding Slack's actions.
"Why? Why would someone who was like my second dad do something like this?" she said. "Someone I have known for almost 20 years and trusted 100 percent? My children and family adored him.
"I cannot even begin to describe the feelings of betrayal, anger, sadness, hurt and invasion of privacy we have" had to deal with, she said.
"My trust is broken," she said. "I can't go to the bathroom without looking for a camera. I wake up thinking about what has happened and go to bed with it on my mind. This last year has been one of of the longest and (most) painful years of my life. My children know their mommy isn't the same but don't know what is wrong, and I won't tell them.
"I'm a victim. My family and friends are victims," she said. "Complete innocence has been taken away from the little girls involved.
"I am a survivor, and so are all the other victims," she said. "I'm still the same person as before, but my skin is thicker. I have scars on my heart that remind me of what has happened, but it doesn't define my future.
"Rick, my heart breaks for you, your family and all the victims," she said. "I will never understand why. I wish this would never have happened, but I can't change what you have done. As bad as it is, I am pleased that you have admitted to what you have done and are not taking this to trial. That has been hard enough for everyone involved, and we are all ready to put this behind us."
Slack was named a Tier 2 sexual offender, requiring him to register his address with authorities for 25 years should he ever get out of prison.
Amie Crockett, another victim who told her story at Thursday's sentencing, said the victims "have been living a nightmare. I trusted him with my children. It makes me sick to my stomach when I think of what he has done. I have lost sleep. He has hurt me and my family. I am so angry."
Lexi Whitt, another victim and a part-time employee at the funeral home, said she was devastated that someone they trusted broke that trust.
"I hope he can get the help he needs," she said. "He must deal with the shame and disgrace for what he has done."
After authorities identified her as one of the victims on a tape, Pamela Ross said she has had trouble sleeping since finding out what Slack, a former chairman of the local Chamber of Commerce, did.
She said she was upset that Slack "has done this for his own selfish perversion." She called him dishonest, saying Slack has robbed her of her calm and peace of mind.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said he consulted with victims before coming up with the recommended sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison.