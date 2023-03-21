The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Governor’s Office released surveillance footage Tuesday from a casino that allegedly shows an off-duty West Virginia State Police trooper stealing money that was left behind by another person.

The release of the footage comes a day after Gov. Jim Justice announced the forced resignation of State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill amid investigations into misconduct at the highest levels of the department.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

