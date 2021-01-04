CHARLESTON — A video showing dozens of people failing to follow state-mandated COVID-19 safety protocols during a New Year’s Eve party at The Greenbrier has prompted an investigation by local health officials.
Sarah Woody, environmental health supervisor for the Greenbrier County Health Department, said Monday the department has opened an investigation into possible health violations at the event held at the resort owned by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Prior to the event, we were unaware of the resort’s plans, but have since received complaints about the event. Accordingly, we have opened an investigation,” she said in a statement.
Sen. Bill Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, posted a video clip of the party on Twitter over the weekend. The clip, which had generated more than one million impressions as of Monday morning, shows revelers failing to follow social distancing guidelines and most not wearing face masks.
Ihlenfeld said he didn’t personally record the video, but credits publicity over a letter he wrote to Justice last week calling for giving local school systems greater autonomy over scholastic sports and extracurricular activities a key leading to the release of the video.
“It got some attention throughout the state over social media,” Ihlenfeld said of his letter to Justice. “A lot of people said thanks for standing up for the kids.”
One of those Twitter followers directed him to the New Year’s Eve video, Ihlenfeld said.
“I was not a guest at The Greenbrier,” he said.
Justice fielded numerous questions about the video during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing, first dismissing it as a “political ploy” by Democrat senators whom he did not identify.
“It’s a political hit at me. That’s all there is to it,” he said.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, the incoming Senate minority leader, initially posted a statement on social media in defense of The Greenbrier, saying, “The hotel has been a regular engaged member of our Greater Greenbrier COVID Task Force since March. As a private business, they’ve made continual efforts to keep guidelines while keeping the county’s largest employer open.”
Baldwin’s wife, Kerry, is director of event services at the resort.
Justice said he was not at the resort on New Year’s Eve, stating, “I surely don’t know what’s going on at the New Year’s Eve celebration when I’m lying at home in bed asleep.”
Justice said he did not learn about the celebration at The Greenbrier until the same time the public did. The Governor’s Office did not respond to a list of questions sent Monday inquiring about Justice’s role in the event.
During Monday’s briefing, Justice repeatedly indicated the easiest option would be to close the resort during the pandemic, at one point stating, “This time of year, it loses so much money, its unbelievable.”
However, he said Greenbrier management goes to great lengths to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
“The bottom line is just this, protocols are in place, and I will promise you — I will promise you to God above, that The Greenbrier is absolutely following every protocol that you can possibly follow.”
Saying he will not apologize for providing 1,500 jobs at the resort, Justice added, “The Greenbrier, of all places on this planet, over and over and over and over, I hear from people who visited the Greenbrier and called to tell me (how safe it is).”
Allan Asseo of New York City, who spent the holiday weekend at The Greenbrier with his wife, might be the exception to Justice’s claim, telling a Gazette-Mail reporter the scene depicted in the Twitter video was not an isolated incident.
Describing the scene in the Upper Lobby, Asseo said, “Easily 200 people were packed wall-to-wall like sardines right next to each other, no masks on, with drinks in their hands, screaming and yelling, waiting for the ball to come down.”
He added, “On top of that, at the bar, which is right next door to there, people were packed four deep against the bar, screaming and looking for drinks. Very few were wearing masks.”
Asseo, who stayed at The Greenbrier from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, said mask wearing had been spotty at the resort throughout his stay, but said that New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. on was “mass pandemonium.”
Ihlenfeld said he was surprised by the amount of interest in the video, a portion of which aired on “ABC World News Tonight” Sunday evening.
However, he also said he recognizes the stark contrast between well-to-do Greenbrier guests flaunting COVID-19 protocols and high schoolers who are barred from beginning winter sports seasons by order of the governor.
“I’ve been in touch with people in Greenbrier County who called the hotel and complained about the event,” he said. “People have called and raised concerns with the hotel over the video.”
During the briefing Monday, Justice took exception at the suggestion that wealthy Greenbrier patrons are not obligated to follow rules he has set for others by executive order.
“Why do we need to pit one another against one another?” Justice said, adding, “This doesn’t have anything to do with rich people. This doesn’t have anything to do with kids playing basketball.”
The Greenbrier’s public relations department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reach Joe Severino at joe.severino@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jj_severino on Twitter. Reach Phil Kabler at philk@hdmediallc.com, 304 348-1220, or follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.