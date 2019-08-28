HUNTINGTON — Eleven people have qualified to be interviewed for the vacant Huntington City Council seat representing the city's easternmost neighborhoods.
City Council members will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to interview the candidates and select someone to fill the District 9 seat.
The district includes Guyandotte, Altizer, a small portion of Highlawn between 28th and 31st streets, and the Arlington Park subdivision in the Beverly Hills area. The seat was held by Tina Brooks, who resigned from the council Aug. 12 for personal reasons.
Those set to be interviewed are Gareth Douglas Barnett, Kista Black, John "Jack" Dorsey Daniels, Carl L. Eastham, David Kitchen, Ted V. Kluemper Jr., Anna Warren Lewis, Aaron Z. Morrison, Joe Powers, John D. Short and Gregg Ellyn Walker.
Some of these applicants are familiar to the city, having served in either elected or appointed positions before. Others have thrown their hat into the ring for positions in the county and city in the past.
Short previously represented District 9 from November 2015 to January 2017. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former council member Rick Simmons, who resigned for health reasons. However, Short failed to hold onto the seat in the 2016 Democratic primary against Brooks, who won the seat by about 40 votes.
Eastham was the Huntington fire chief from February 2013 to December 2016, when he resigned from the position. He previously retired from the fire department as a captain in 2011 following 26 years of service. He is currently on the 12-member Huntington Municipal Development Authority. He unsuccessfully ran for Cabell County clerk in the 2016 Democratic primary, but lost to Phyllis Smith.
Powers also ran for Cabell County clerk in 2016. He was unopposed in the Republican Primary, but lost to Smith that November.
Morrison applied for the District 9 seat when it became vacant in 2015. He went through a round of interviews, but did not receive a nomination from council members.
During Wednesday night's special meeting, council members will interview the applicants about their qualifications and why they believe they will be a strong asset to the city. Council members will then make nominations to fill the seat.
They will then cast votes for only applicants who are nominated.
The winner must have a majority of council members' support before taking the seat. Council members may vote in several rounds before a majority is reached.
The successful candidate will then be immediately sworn in so he or she may participate in the council's Sept. 9 regular meeting. The District 9 term expires Dec. 31, 2020, meaning the incoming council member will need to win in the 2020 primary and general elections to hold on to the seat.
One additional person had applied for the seat before Monday's application deadline. However, that person did not meet qualifications to be considered for the position. Applicants have to be a resident of District 9 and hold no other public office.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.