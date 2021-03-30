HUNTINGTON — Vietnam veterans and community members honored living and deceased veterans during a prayer service Tuesday morning, remembering the day all U.S. troops pulled out of Vietnam.
March 29, 1973, is recognized as the last day combat troops were in Vietnam and the last day prisoners of war held in Vietnam arrived on American soil.
Hospice of Huntington CEO and President Melanie Hall said Hospice of Huntington chose to offer a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Prayer Service to recognize the first day the troops were home in West Virginia at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
“We are here today to celebrate all of our veterans and to specifically thank our Vietnam veterans in a way that is honorable to them,” Hall said. “This would have been the first day they would have been back to our area, specifically West Virginia, so that’s why we chose to celebrate today.”
The prayer service included a moment of silence to honor those lost in the Vietnam War and prayers from Hospice of Huntington Chaplain Tracy Call, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center Chaplain Oscar Rose and volunteer chaplain and Pastor Shirley Ball.
Ball and Hospice of Huntington volunteer Henry Osborne presented a floral arrangement, or veterans spray, to honor the fallen soldiers.
Representatives from Gold Star Mothers, an organization of mothers of fallen soldiers, spoke to attendees about the sacrifices made by those who have served or continue to serve.
Belinda Jividen, first vice president for the West Virginia chapter of Gold Star Mothers, said it’s important to remember what fallen and living veterans did for their country.
“I am honored to be able to stand here today for the Vietnam veterans and the families of the fallen Vietnam veterans who could not stand here today,” Jividen said. “Never forget what they did, what they went through, all of the ones who didn’t make it home. As Gold Star Mothers, one of the things that we want to do is make sure our children are never forgotten.”
Ball, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marine Corps, said it was nice to have a service remembering fallen soldiers while also honoring living veterans.
The war was controversial, Ball said, and he did not experience a warm welcome home.
“I remember we were told that we shouldn’t even wear our uniforms,” he said. “People would spit on you, throw rocks at you and everything else when we came back. A lot of people didn’t believe what we did was right.”
Despite the conflicting views on the past, Ball said he loves his country and he would serve again if asked.