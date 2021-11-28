HUNTINGTON — Vietnam Veterans of America’s Tri-State Chapter No. 949, part of a national organization chartered by Congress, will sponsor a free Christmas dinner for its membership.
The dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
This dinner is for members and their guests only; however, anyone who is a Vietnam-era veteran is invited to join the Vietnam Veterans of America and attend the free dinner. Please bring your DD-214. Life membership will be offered for $40 on the night of the dinner only. The offer will not be repeated.
Reservations are required. Call 740-446-1795 by 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and leave your name, phone number and if you will have a guest.
Anyone who is not a veteran but would like to show support for Vietnam Veterans can join the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America. The annual dues are $20.
Vietnam Veterans of America is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. Its founding principle is, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
It is the largest national service organization devoted exclusively to Vietnam-era veterans. Its 600 chapters and 46 state councils provide leadership and education opportunities, as well as interaction with state and federal government officials.
For more information on the group or dinner, call President Ron W. Wroblewski at 740-446-1795.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.