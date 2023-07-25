The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro welcomed the newest addition to the Nitro History & Wars Museum on Tuesday, unveiling a permanent home for the traveling West Virginia Vietnam War Memorial during an early morning ceremony.

The memorial, which had toured the state for much of the past decade, was installed at the museum in May, according to a news release. Members of the Nitro Historic Commission have spent the past several weeks preparing the display for visitors. Tuesday’s dedication was the final step in that process.

