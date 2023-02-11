Phoenix Cavender, 9, of Winfield, waits for his mother Leigh Cavender to light a candle for him during a candlelight vigil for Angel Overstreet’s 2nd birthday on Saturday at the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington.
Leigh Cavender, of Winfield, and her sons Phoenix, 9, and Gryffin, 8, write messages on paper bags as they help conduct a candlelight vigil for Angel Overstreet's 2nd birthday on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Angel Nichole Overstreet, shown at 3 months old, has blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
HUNTINGTON — Instead of celebrating with a birthday cake and a party, the community celebrated the second birthday of Angel Overstreet, who has been missing since she was 3 months old, with a candlelight vigil.
Community members and strangers gathered in person or virtually for the vigil Saturday evening in front of the Cabell County Courthouse — some even across the nation.
Vigil organizer Cheyenne Monk has no relation to the family of the Overstreet, but Monk has been sharing the word since May 2021 from her home in Polk County, Florida.
“I do not have any personal relationship to (Angel), but I started a Facebook group for her when she was first reported missing, and now me and several others work to keep it as active as possible and to keep Angel and her story out there,” Monk explained. “Since she was reported missing none of her family has spoken out to anyone, and they haven’t posted anything about her, so even though I’m not personally related to her, me and the other admins of the group are dedicated to keeping her name, picture, and story out there until she is found.”
Monk said many of the members of the Facebook group live outside of West Virginia and can’t attend due to work and being parents, but will always share the word.
Angel Overstreet went missing approximately May 8, 2021, and her father, 39-year-old Shannon Patrick Overstreet, was identified as a person of interest but not a suspect.
The child was last in Shannon Overstreet’s custody as of May 1, 2021, according to then-Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. The father told CPS and HPD that on May 24, 2021, he had relinquished custody of the child two weeks before, but CPS said it had no record of any transfer of custody of the child.
Angel Overstreet is described as white with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
The father was sentenced Jan. 12 in Cabell County for charges in connection to hitting his mother in the head several times and leaving her with a “significant brain bleed.” He entered a Kennedy plea for grabbing his mother by the hair, dragging her through a yard and up stairs May 12, 2021.
Overstreet pleaded to charges of malicious wounding and forgery. Investigators said Overstreet signed his mother’s name to a check and then cashed it.
Both charges carry a sentence of two to 10 years in prison, which will be served at the same time. A charge of attempted first-degree murder was dismissed as part of the plea.
“None of us thought we would still be here nearly two years later with no answers. It’s important to us that we keep Angel out there for many reasons, the main one is because over the last two years nobody has really spoken out or advocated for her,” Monk said. “We have been persistent since day one with making sure that Angel is not forgotten and that she has people who are looking for her and who care about her, even if we have no blood relation to her.”
Anyone with general information about the missing child case is asked to call Huntington Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.
