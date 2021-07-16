HUNTINGTON — The first Village Market Fair, a creative event to include local artists, antiques, vintage clothing, live music, food, seasonal plant sales and more, will launch this weekend in Central City.
The event, which will take place the third Saturday of every month, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the courtyard of Village Antique Mall, located at 610 14th St. W. in Huntington. The event will be held inside the antique mall shops area in the case of inclement weather.
Additional businesses on 14th Street West will also have activities.
Created to expand the community building efforts in the heart of Central City, this event will offer local small businesses, artists, antique dealers, musicians, performing arts and food vendors a venue to highlight and show their creativity, while networking with other entrepreneurs.