BARBOURSVILLE — Community members were welcomed out to the Barboursville Community Garden on Monday afternoon for a carving party.

In its third year, the goal of the annual community pumpkin carving was to carve 700 pumpkins for the village’s Pumpkin Walk. Pumpkins, tools and stencils all were provided in exchange for volunteers’ time and artistic talents. Local students got in on the fun as well early Monday.

Awards for the most creative design and most pumpkins carved were planned.

Pumpkins will be lit and displayed through Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.

