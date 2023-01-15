HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s violent crime rate in 2022 was the lowest reported in the past decade, according to Huntington Police Department statistics.
The rate of violent crime has gradually declined over the last five years since 2017 — the most violent year seen in the city’s recent history. There were 17 homicides reported in 2017 compared to seven in 2022.
Violent crimes — aggravated assault, forcible rape, murder and robbery — declined 31.7% with a total of 299 reports since 2017 when there were 438 reports. However, a previous report in 2019 when Ray Cornwell was interim police chief saw 12 fewer violent crime reports in 2017, making the decline 29.8% in the five years.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder discussed the year’s crime rate drop at the Nov. 14, 2022, Huntington City Council meeting.
“I want to show you that we are really a safe city. … Over the last 10 years this is the lowest crime rate that we’ve had in the city and that’s attributed to the work of our officers,” Colder said to the council, comparing the 2022 homicides to 2017. “But when you really look at it, one life is too much.”
During the live chat on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, many community members commented that they did not feel safe.
The meeting was just 10 days after the fatal shooting of 28-year-old DP Dough employee Joseph Bryan who was struck by a stray bullet when he was working. The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022, at a neighboring business, Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Bryan’s aunt Misty and City Attorney Scott Damron spoke at the meeting to discuss the shooting and to ask for the bar to be a public nuisance — which was adopted by the council during the meeting. The bar posted the day before the meeting that the business will be closed.
Colder told The Herald-Dispatch he believes Huntington has become safer but how someone perceives safety is based on their experience.
“People see crime through their own lens. … I’ve been in big cities. I’ve been in Washington, D.C. You go to Washington, D.C., now you probably can’t walk the street. You go to Philadelphia, you can’t go to the gas station — they tell you to gas up before you get in there, because you might get carjacked. We don’t see that here,” Colder said.
“What you see is big to you and that’s all in making people (feel) safe. I have to look at it from what you’re looking at. So, you might not believe the numbers, and to you one homicide is a big thing, but in other places, that happens all the time, but I can’t tell you that because it will be insensitive to somebody here,” He continued. “I look at it that (seven) homicides, that’s huge to you. Although in the past, if you look back on your stats, 17 in 2017, 12 in 2016, and then 10 (in 2018). So it’s leveling off. … If you don’t have the numbers, you can’t respond to crime in a timely manner.”
By the numbers
Aggravated assaults rose by one report from 2021 with 206 reports to 2022 with 207 reports. Forcible rape declined from 58 in 2021 to 46 in 2022, a 20.6% decrease.
Huntington Police also reported 39 robberies, a drastic drop off since 2015 when there were 168 reported robberies.
Cabell County 911 dispatch received 30,141 calls in 2022 for the city. Of those calls, 3,031 stemmed from a disturbance report and 2,166 were for domestic situations.
Colder said a majority of the violent crimes in the city are domestic incidents.
“How can we get people who live together to love each other the right way? That’s a problem when the crime is mostly domestic — girlfriend and boyfriend, husband and wife, sister and brother, son and father,” Colder said. “A lot of it is dispute-driven. You can’t handle your dispute, so you want to shoot somebody?”
He said he also wants to target larceny reports, as it is typically the most common offense reported in the city. Larceny was reported 1,162 times in 2022, a 3.7% decrease since last year and the lowest in the past decade.
A smart and safe city
To be a safe city means to be a smart city, said Colder. He said he wants businesses to implement cameras as well as the city overall.
Colder said that if a business owner has a camera set up at their home, they should also have one at their business.
“It will be easier for law enforcement to help them,” he said. With the help of a “smart city” filled with cameras, Colder said crime should ultimately decrease in the city.
“(Having) a citywide camera system, we can do all these things — to be not only a smart city, but a safe city. As we do this, we can be transparent with what we’re doing (with) the public,” He said. “This city isn’t that large where we couldn’t put that in the infrastructure of the city to help manage crime. … You can’t build a Pullman Square and not have cameras around. You can’t bring Christmas lights into the civic arena and not be able to protect it if somebody comes in and starts being crazy.”
Recruiting officers
Millions of dollars in federal grants were awarded to law enforcement departments in Cabell County and recovery homes in November 2022 — including three grants totaling $357,000 to fund equipment and recruitment techniques at the Huntington Police Department.
“There’s nothing I ask for that won’t protect this city,” Colder said about applying for grants. He said he looks closely to the department’s budget so the money goes directly to the safety of the community.
Colder said recruiting new officers will be a priority in 2023, and the department has already been training several people to began in the year.
“We have to think of creative ways to recruit,” Colder said at the Nov. 17, 2022, grant-awarding conference. “Any major can be a police officer. We need writers. We need good communicators. We need people who want to serve the community. … We need to recruit more women and more minorities.”
The department aims to have approximately 108 officers — it’s currently staffed at 85 — to fully cover and protect the city. According to Colder, 16 applicants passed the test in December and five will be training in the academy soon, meaning only 18 more officers are needed to reach the staffing goal.
Colder said there is extensive training for new hires that will make them ultimately ready to respond to the city’s needs.
Before the academy training, a pre-training is set after a passed HPD test. Once they complete the 15-week academy, the officer will go into field training for a total of 12 weeks with a goal of driving by themselves afterward if ready.
Solving cold cases
While also trying to solve daily crimes, the Huntington Police Department was able to solve a nearly 30-year cold case in 2022.
On March 16, 1993, 25-year-old Melissa Anne Martinez was beaten, shot and left to die in an alley in downtown Huntington.
Her death turned into a cold case once the sensationalism died down; however, the case came back to light in October 2022 as Cabell County prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Ricky Louie Woody, 59, who was charged with murder in her death.
In a press conference at the HPD office, Colder said Huntington Police are persistent no matter how old a case is.
“We want the public to know that we’re not going to just shut down the case,” he said. “We’re going to continue to seek leads and investigations. That’s what we did here.”
Woody moved from Huntington to Billings, Montana, within a year of Martinez’s death, where he lived for two decades before confessing to the crime in May 2021 during an interview with the Billings Police Department.