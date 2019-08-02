The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - A Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday in Huntington federal court to traveling to West Virginia to make child pornography.
Conner Ray Blevins, 19, of Vinton, Virginia, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. He faces 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison at his Oct. 28 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Blevins admitted he traveled from his residence in Virginia to West Virginia Oct. 5, 2018, where he picked up two minors under the age of 12 with whom he had been communicating with over Facebook.
Blevins took the minors to a hotel in Putnam County where he proceeded to record a video depicting himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with one of the minors. Blevins also admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the other minor as well.
As part of his plea, Blevins will be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life after he is released from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.