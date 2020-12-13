CHARLESTON — Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance, available through the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, is underway and is open through Tuesday, Dec. 15.
This year, the WV Navigator program has revamped how it helps people across the state with the free enrollment assistance the program provides. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person office hours and travel to walk-in enrollment events have been stopped.
Instead, the program has launched secure, private virtual assistance for anyone who has questions about health insurance options or would like free enrollment assistance.
Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator, a nonprofit enrollment assistance group, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options and may choose the wrong type of plan for their family.
“This time of year,” Smith said, “people are bombarded with ads for health insurance. Some are legitimate, but some are not. We are grant-funded, so we have no profit motive, and our only goal is to help people find the best, most affordable plan for them.”
In past years, in-person offices around the state were available to meet with people one-on-one as they needed enrollment assistance.
“This year, we wanted to make sure we could still help people as much as possible, so we are offering help on the telephone and through virtual platforms like Zoom,” said Smith.
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, eight in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage. For those who are already enrolled in Marketplace health insurance, new plans and prices are available. Those with current Marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by Dec. 15 to prevent a lapse in coverage.
West Virginia residents can call 304-356-5834 to reserve an appointment. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option, which will allow callers to see their application completed in real time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance.
More information is available at www.wvnavigator.com.