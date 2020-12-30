HUNTINGTON — Like all indoor events that bring people joy, the McElroy family’s annual “Candlenights” fundraiser was forced to change due to the pandemic.
Instead of canceling, the brothers and their families took the show online — a move that had a big silver lining for Harmony House in Huntington. The event raised $200,000 for the charity that serves those experiencing homelessness in Cabell County, 75% of the organization’s fundraising goal for the fiscal year.
“Sydnee (McElroy) called me right after it aired and told me. I started sobbing and cried for the next two hours,” said Amanda Coleman, executive director of Harmony House. “I’m still not completely to the point of acceptance. It was a lot of fun to call others and share that news with them.”
“Candlenights” is typically a live show of the podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me,” starring Huntington natives and brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy. This year, the show was prerecorded and featured the brothers’ and their family members’ other podcasts.
Harmony House relies on fundraising to fund things not covered by grants, like administrative costs, and other services for their clients, like buying sleeping bags for those living outside. Because most of the organization’s fundraisers are in-person events, like their Hometown Breakfast, Coleman said they were struggling in 2020 to make their goals. She said she was pretty sure they would end the year in a deficit and have to take out a line of credit.
Now, however, thanks to some good, good boys and their loyal fans, those worries are gone. While they still have money to raise, the larger weight has been lifted.
“I think one of the things is it enables us to put more of a focus on actually providing services and meeting the needs of those we serve,” Coleman said. “When you spend so much energy trying to cobble together money from here and there, it can be a drain on time.”
The McElroys began hosting their “Candlenights” show at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington City Hall in 2014. The proceeds have always benefited a Huntington charity, and brings in fans from even outside the United States.
Last year, the event moved to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. They raised $46,000 for Harmony House.
Coleman said because tickets were so inexpensive and it was online this year, she expected to raise maybe half of what they raised in 2019. Instead, the move worked in their favor.
This is the second time this year the “MBMBaM” fandom helped a Huntington charity. This summer, the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Restore received more than $3,000 in donations thanks to an auction on a sign used on the set of the TV show based on the podcast.
Coleman said while the cash is huge, the McElroy and the Smirl families also dedicate their time to Harmony House. Sydnee McElroy, who is a doctor, volunteers by providing free medical care, and her mother, Mary Smirl, is an active volunteer.
“They’ve adopted us,” Coleman said. “They give of their time, and that’s really significant.”
To donate to Harmony House, visit harmonyhousewv.com.