HUNTINGTON – The Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community and West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network are joining for a one-day event that will focus on reducing the stigma around overdoses, increasing awareness for recovery support in West Virginia and remembering the lives of those who have been lost to an overdose.
The virtual event will follow in the footsteps of previous events hosted by Cece and Bobby Brown of Ryan’s Hope for the past five years. The Virtual Day of Hope aims to bring Overdose Awareness Day to everyone, regardless of where they are currently located.
The event will take place Monday, Aug. 31, and is available to participants virtually through Zoom. Participants do need to register for the free event at www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community/register. Events will include a panel to look at overdose prevention around the state, a naloxone training session, a public policy forum to discuss overdose prevention laws, a postvention (meaning recovery services or services provided after an overdose) panel and a remembrance ceremony.
Jamie Menshouse-Lukhmanova is a peer recovery support specialist for the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community, a program that works in collaboration with the Prestera Center. Menshouse-Lukhmanova is in long-term recovery.
"The idea behind the event was to highlight how experiencing an overdose can impact a person’s decision to get into recovery, while still honoring those we've lost to overdose,” said Menshouse-Lukhmanova. “Connection and support are the biggest pieces in recovery. Being able to hear how others have overcome adversity and about the supportive resources in our state can go a long way to helping those in active addiction realize there’s hope for them, too.”
The day will feature survivor stories from people in long-term recovery and examine how stories can reduce stigma for those with a substance use disorder. Panelists and speakers from across the state will be giving their insights and some will speak from experience on how to reduce stigma.
Some of the speakers will include:
- Dr. Jerome Gilbert, President of Marshall University
- Dr. Lindsay Acree, University of Charleston Pharmacy School
- Dr. Susan Bissett, West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
- Elizabeth Coffey, Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Behavior Health (BBH), State Opioid Response (SOR)
- Rachel Thaxton, Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy
- Kim and Mike Holmes, recovery coaches for Concord University and Bluefield State University
- Denise Hanson, Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing (GRASP)
- Dr. Kristen Lillvis, creator of the website project “Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place”
- Joe Deegan, West Virginia Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (WVAADC)
- West Virginia Del. Mike Pushkin
- West Virginia Del. Matt Rohrbach
- Cece and Bobby Brown, founders of Ryan’s Hope
For more information visit www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community/.