HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and The Pottery Place are once again teaming up to offer the popular Empty Bowls fundraiser event to benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event — typically a soup lunch where attendees choose their own handmade bowl to purchase and keep — moved online in 2020, with bowls instead being placed for sale on The Pottery Place’s website.
That format returns in 2021 for the entire month of April.
Those interested can check www.thepotteryplace.biz each Friday for updates, new bowls (to be sold for $20 each) and a dessert auction.
The first 100 purchasers also will receive 10%-off food coupons to Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten and Black Sheep Burrito & Brews.
Each bowl sold for $20 provides 180 meals for those in need.