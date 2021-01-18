WAYNE — With the hope of teaching children life skills, one Wayne County Schools staff member has begun making educational videos about agriculture and hopes to be able to speak to students about what they can learn from agriculture.
“Not every kid has to grow up and be a farmer, but every kid needs life skills — and agriculture teaches so many life skills, teamwork and survival,” Jason Ekers, the agriculture mentor for Wayne County Schools, said. “If a kid grows up and he knows how to grow anything, then they may be able to feed their family someday with what they’ve learned.”
Ekers has been creating videos about agriculture and daily living on Rocky Knob Farm long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but he decided to make educational videos for students and said he hopes to eventually be allowed in the classroom to talk about the different parts and benefits that come with farming.
With the help of his 5-year-old nephew, Farmer Finn, Ekers has created YouTube videos that teachers can show to their students. Ekers also said he is willing to follow all safety guidelines if teachers would allow him to come to the classroom to teach students in person, because agriculture is not just farming.
“What I want teachers to know throughout the county is that I would be more than willing to come, wear a mask, do what I need to do and talk to these kids,” Ekers said. “If they want to talk about something in say a science class, because there is so much science and math in agriculture people don’t really think about, but you just learn it in a different method.”
Sarah Bailey, a science teacher at Buffalo Middle School, saw some of Ekers’ videos and chose to invite him to her virtual class session to talk about dirt.
She said her classes had been learning about the periodic table and thought it would be beneficial to have someone talk to them about a real-world examples, which can be used in all grade levels.
“Anytime I teach, I try to think of a way to make a real-world personal connection,” Bailey said. “I think all teachers should incorporate real-world opportunities when they can, at any grade level. Agriculture is important, and you can take little pieces of it and apply to a kindergarten class as well as digging into the chemistry part of it in eighth grade or even more connections in high school.”
Bailey said in her future classes, she hopes to test different soils as science projects with students, having the students research nutrients in soil and analyzing the differences between synthetic and natural fertilizers.
When Ekers spoke to her students, Bailey said they were very receptive, and even started discussing how they may not need to know about elements in soil for produce, but they could use the information for flower gardens.
She said she agreed with Ekers on how not every student in Wayne County may not grow up to be a farmer, but some of them will, and for those who decide on a different career, learning about agriculture can still make some topics easier to understand.
“Everybody in this area of the world at least has heard of farming; they know what farming is, so if you can relate that to a topic in science that might be hard for students to understand, it’s going to make it a little bit easier,” she said.
Ekers said so far he has only received positive feedback, and he hopes more teachers reach out to him to speak to classes, either virtually or in person.