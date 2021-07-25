WAYNE — Wayne County students hoping to learn in a virtual setting for the 2021-22 school year will be granted that option, according to Superintendent Todd Alexander.
While the details are still being discussed, Alexander said there will be a “skeletal schedule” created to allow students who prospered during virtual learning or have special-needs requirements that are better met by virtual learning the opportunity to learn the best way they can.
By allowing students to learn virtually, Alexander said the district will keep students enrolled in the public school system.
“We’re going to be updating our virtual school policy. There will be a skeletal schedule of virtual classes that are available for students who medically cannot attend in person or if we have parents that absolutely insist,” he said. “The bottom line is we want to hold onto these kids. We don’t want them to go to homeschooling.”
Cabell County recently released guidelines for virtual learning during the 2021-22 school year, which includes a newly implemented Cabell Virtual Learning Academy.
The Cabell Academy is expected to have two sections designated for K-8 students and high school students.
While Alexander said Wayne County will offer the virtual option to students in grades 3-12, it is planned to keep Pre-K-2 students in in-person instruction to ensure social interaction.
“We do think that in grades K, one and two, it’s essential that (students are) in class,” Alexander said. “We don’t think that we can offer a proper virtual school option at those grade levels.”
Policies will also be reviewed and possibly altered before students and staff return to school to decide mask-wearing regulations, social distancing guidelines, and the implementation or continuation of other safety and sanitary policies.
The Wayne County Board of Education discussed the possibility of having all students 12 and under wear masks on school property, as well as having all unvaccinated students wear masks.
Alexander acknowledged that only allowing students who have been vaccinated to go mask-free could cause issues because they cannot determine who has received a form of the COVID-19 vaccine and who has not.
Board member Joann Hurley also suggested the new re-entry guidelines include certain stipulations in the event COVID-19 cases were to increase.
Alexander said different scenarios will be taken into consideration.
He said he is hopeful the new re-entry policy will be ready for the board to review during the July 27 meeting.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Board of Education building. Livestreaming will not be available, barring significant increases in COVID-19 cases in the county.