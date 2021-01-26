“Combating COVID Isolation,” a free virtual Caregiver Café seminar about coping with the effects of COVID-19 in our nation’s senior living communities, will be offered at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
It is hosted by the Morning Pointe Foundation and Mental Health America of the MidSouth, a regional organization that provides mental health services.
To register, go to www.morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
Caregiver Café is an ongoing Morning Pointe Foundation educational seminar series that connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging.
Moderated by Mental Health America of the MidSouth caregiver support coordinator Lynn Wood, this online seminar will cover topics such as how to deal with the stresses and emotions of being isolated as a senior adult and unable to enjoy regular routines, and what we can ascertain from the past few months of living with COVID-19 and what can be done about it.
“The words we use in senior care can set the tone for a conversation,” Wood said. “Sometimes just changing one word can help some topics to be seen in a more positive light. Our seniors need us to be present in their lives, and we will be talking through some of the ways we can connect in the age of a pandemic.”