CHARLESTON — Three West Virginia churches, including one in Cabell County, have 42 parishioners with COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice reported Friday.
The other two churches are in Wood and Taylor counties. The state is not releasing the names of the churches.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said health officials weighed whether or not the churches with outbreaks should be named, but ultimately decided doing so did more harm than good. He said there were also confidentiality concerns.
“Church members feel having their name publicly mentioned in the media did not help them,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer. “We reach out to the churches, help them get their services online or find other ways to make their worship safe. But they did feel they were being stigmatized by the media. We are trying to help them and then help the community. It’s personal. They want to worship, and we don’t want to make it a bad thing for church members.”
Crouch said they are considering other groupings of outbreaks to make public.
“We have outbreaks all over, from golf courses to weddings, baby showers and funerals,” Crouch said.
There were 123 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Friday, for a total of 8,274, and four new deaths: a 77-year-old woman from Logan County, an 84-year-old woman from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Logan County and a 97-year-old man from Mercer County. The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 157.
Total cases by county are: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269) and Wyoming (46).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 206 active cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s early voting plan. Absentee ballots will be available for any Kentucky resident, with a portal to request a ballot going live next week. Early voting will begin Oct. 13, three weeks before the election.
Each county will be in charge of choosing election sites, but each county will have at least one “super center” where everyone in the county can vote regardless of precinct.
The state also lifted a law requiring a photo I.D. to vote because DMVs have been closed, meaning people have not been able to get photo I.D.s. A paper will need to be signed explaining why you do not have an I.D.
Officials said they are going to encourage early voting over absentee, as they expect turnout to be higher than the primary.
There were 697 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Friday, for a total of 38,298, along with eight new deaths, for a total of 804.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six new positive cases: a 78-year-old woman, two 20-year-old women, a 52-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, all isolating at home, and a 38-year-old man hospitalized. There are 21 active cases in the county out of 203 cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 12 new positive cases in patients ranging in age from 19 to 85. Details of the deaths were not released, but they bring the total to four. There are 136 active cases in the county, with five hospitalized — one new, one a re-admission. One person is in the ICU.
Statewide, 1,131 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 106,557, and 29 new deaths, for a total of 3,784.
Nearly 53,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 5,228,817, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 166,317 deaths related to the virus.