HUNTINGTON — Three deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported in the Tri-State on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of a 67-year-old man from Cabell County, the 10th for that county, while the Lawrence County Health Department in Ohio confirmed its 18th virus-related death. In Kentucky, the Governor’s Office confirmed the death of an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County.
The Cabell County death was among 11 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday. Other deaths were a 62-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old woman from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old man from Putnam County, a 93-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old man from Mercer County, a 79-year-old man from Mercer County and a 48-year-old man from Hardy County.
The state has had 308 deaths related to the virus. There were 191 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 13,874.
Cases per county are: Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347) and Wyoming (96).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 248 active cases Saturday.
In Kentucky,the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — a 48-year-old man in hospital isolation, and an 11-month-old boy, 6-year-old boy, 26-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, 41-year-old woman, 58-year-old man and 62-year-old man, all isolating at home.
There have been 412 cases in the county, with 298 recovered.
Statewide, 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 61,106. Of the newly reported cases, 145 were from children age 18 and younger, with the youngest being 5 months old, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
In addition to the death in Boyd County, six new deaths were reported Saturday, for a total of 1,108.
In Ohio,the Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 21 to 35. There have been 607 cases in the county, with 516 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were a total of 143,547 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,612 deaths related to the virus.
More than 49,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 6,706,374, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 198,099 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.