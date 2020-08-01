HUNTINGTON — There were 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Saturday morning and hospitalizations remained high.
Beginning Saturday, the state will only update the COVID-19 numbers once a day, in the morning.
No new deaths were reported Saturday. As of Friday, there were 108 patients hospitalized of the 1,761 active cases of the virus in the state, with 39 in the ICU and 18 on ventilators.
Outbreaks also continue to pop up in the state’s nursing homes. Regionally, Kanawha County has six nursing homes with outbreaks, with five residents and 10 staff members positive between the facilities. Teays Valley Center in Putnam County has one resident positive.
One positive case is classified as an outbreak in a nursing home.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (629/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (316/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (72/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (96/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (186/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282 /5), Kanawha (795/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (62/0), Logan (137/0), Marion (168/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (31/1), Mercer (139/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (123/2), Monongalia (893/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (249/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (162/1), Raleigh (176/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (223/11) and Wyoming (21/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 145 active cases out of the county’s 316 total. There are 14 active cases in Wayne County and 53 active in Putnam County.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the fourth death in the county related to the virus: an 84-year-old man.
Five new positive cases were also reported in Boyd County: a 28-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman, 45-year-old man, 56-year-old man and 78-year-old man. There are 34 active cases out of the total 161.
Statewide, 572 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 30,723, and five new deaths, for a total of 740.
In Ohio, 928 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 92,087, and 26 new deaths, for a total of 3,515.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of the virus, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 61. The county has reported a total of 234 cases, with 175 out of isolation.
More than 68,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 4,542,579, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 152,870 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.