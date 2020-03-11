Visiting Writers Series to present reading by author Kiese Laymon
HUNTINGTON — The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will present a public reading by author Kiese Laymon at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
The black southern writer from Jackson, Mississippi, authored the bestselling book, “Heavy: An American Memoir,” which won the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and the Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose, and was named a best book of 2018 by The New York Times, Publishers Weekly and more.
Laymon also wrote “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America” and the novel “Long Division.” He teaches at the University of Mississippi.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by the author will be available for purchase.