LAVALETTE — The skies were clear and there wasn’t a raindrop in sight, but Wednesday was still fine weather for the ducks at Beech Fork Lake in Lavalette.

Several of the ducks could be seen taking a break from their paddling, instead making their way to the edge of the lake in Wayne County to accept bread from generous bystanders.

According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created Beech Fork Lake in the 1970s by damming the Beech and Miller forks of Twelvepole Creek near Lavalette in an effort to control flooding and provide recreational opportunities and wildlife management in the area. The lake is the centerpiece of the park, which officially opened in 1979.

