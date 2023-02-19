ABOVE: Sarah Dixon, left, and Ashley Rogers prepare maple flavored cotton candy as Toms Creek Family Farm hosts a Mountain State Maple Days event on Saturday in Wayne. RIGHT: Toms Creek Family Farm hosts a Mountain State Maple Days event on Saturday in Wayne.
HUNTINGTON — The first of two Mountain State Maple Days drew visitors to Toms Creek Family Farm in Wayne on Saturday.
The farm offered guests free experiences, such as demonstrations of how sap is taken from trees, and the opportunity to buy local syrup and other maple products.
Maple Days are organized by The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association and comprises farms across the state. According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, West Virginia farms produced 13,000 gallons of syrup in 2022 and had 77,000 taps.
The second Maple Day of the year will be March 18.
