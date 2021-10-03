Heritage Farm's Bruce Bannerman, left, instructs a group of students on making candles as the annual Fall Festival celebration takes place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm embraced the fall season despite the hot weather Saturday with the return of the annual Fall Festival celebration.
Community members enjoyed apple butter, wagon rides and watching animals consume pumpkins during the event.
Those who wanted to take the festival home with them purchased hand-crafted items such as clothing and glass-blown items.
Tours of the farm museums were available to teach a little history and allow visitors to get a glimpse of the past. A tour some visitors may have not seen before was that of the one-room schoolhouse, a former school for children along Harvey Road in grades 1-8, which was open during Saturday’s event.
Some visitors took to the sky by participating in the aerial courses, zip lining and treehouse trails.
While the fall foliage may not be showing all the leaves’ colors just yet, visitors participating in the Treehouse Trek were able to enjoy the sights of the environment around them and look down on the festivities at the farm.
