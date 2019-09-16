HUNTINGTON - Jerry Crabtree said he's always had a fascination with tinkering with anything containing knobs and buttons.
When he was 18, he built his own receiver inside a tabletop radio that he still owns today. He later graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism, leading to a career on the radio.
Although Crabtree is legally blind, that hasn't stopped him from building his own amateur radios, which is a hobby for licensed operators to communicate digitally or on different radio frequencies. Crabtree said his radios have been able to reach Ukraine and Russia and he's talked to people in Australia when the radio is set to digital.
"I have talked literally all over the world," he said.
Crabtree is the media and marketing manager for the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. Last week, a group of about 12 association members toured the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
The museum is divided up into eras, from the earliest days of phonographs and records to modern-day computers.
The best thing about the museum is that it's hands-on, said Charlie Cooper, one of the museum guides. He is a local presenter and disc jockey, going by the name "Super Duper Charlie Cooper." A lot of the radios and gadgets inside the museum are meant to be touched, including a wax cylinder player, he said.
He played a wax cylinder for association members, which sounded like something Thomas Edison himself would have listened to for enjoyment.
It's good for consumers of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind to get out and do something educational, said Linda Worthy, recreation coordinator.
Worthy brought a group of children from the association to the museum earlier this month.
"Sometimes the adults hear things I'm doing with the kids and they say, 'Hey, I want to do that, too,' " she said.
Museum guides showed the association members various radios throughout the decades, letting them feel the styles of the various wooden cabinets. They also got to hear records from the 1920s, '50s and '70s.
The Museum of Radio and Technology is located inside the former Harveytown Elementary School at 1640 Florence Ave., in Huntington. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind serves about 500 consumers with recreational activities, braille lessons, support services and transportation.
The services are free for blind and low-vision adults in Cabell and Wayne counties. Worthy said the association provides three shuttles and two vans to take consumers to doctors appointments, shopping and to work.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.