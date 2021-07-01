The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210604 gallaher 02.jpg
Gallaher Village Square is seen on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Local residents will improve Gallaher Village Square, thanks to support from H&R Block and Nextdoor.

The green space was recently awarded a grant from the companies to upgrade the park for community events. Gallaher Village Square was among 10 entries selected out of 1,500 submissions.

Volunteers will meet to finish some of the projects at the square from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. A refreshment lunch will be served at noon. The rain date will be Sunday, July 11, for the same hours.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley. 

