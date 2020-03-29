HUNTINGTON — Two and a half years ago, Pamela Hunt needed a home. She called Huntington’s nonprofit Habitat for Humanity to see if she was qualified, and then she was approved.
As part of the process, Hunt had to put in 250 hours of “sweat equity,” meaning she volunteered for the organization while her home was being constructed. She officially moved into her new home March 16, 2019. But that wasn’t the end of her relationship with Habitat.
“I got the phone call that I was approved and was ecstatic, of course, getting a new home,” she said. “But I haven’t stopped there. I continue to volunteer. And I’ve got over probably close to 1,100, 1,200 hours in that I have helped other families with their home.”
Hunt is now an official employee of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, working in its administrative office and paid through the Senior Works Program at Southwestern Community Action Council.
“I was totally in the dark. I’m like a lot of people out there,” Hunt said. “They think Habitat gives you a free house. They don’t. I have a mortgage just like everybody else does.”
This year, the former Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity became the new Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, merging with Greenup County, Kentucky, and Scioto County, Ohio. They’ve also expanded their service area to include Boyd County in Kentucky and Lawrence County in Ohio.
To have Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State build a home, the first step in the process is calling the office at 304-523-4822. Next, applicants need to attend an applicant seminar to qualify for the program, said Nikki Hagerman, homeowner services coordinator. The seminars occur every 12 to 18 months.
“There we tell them about the three areas of criteria that they have to meet to qualify, which is meet our income guidelines, which are between 30% and 60% of the area median income for here,” Hagerman said. “They have to be willing to put in the sweat equity, which is the building of their home and the homes of others, then they have to show a need, (it) can be extremely high rent, extremely high utility payments, the presence of mold or mildew in the home or overcrowdedness.”
For a single adult, 250 hours of sweat equity are required, while a two-adult household would require 450 hours. Applicants also need to complete a homeowner education course that counts toward some of those hours.
“It seems like a lot, but when they have family and friends, church groups, anybody that can help volunteer, those hours go down a lot,” Hagerman said. “They are also required to do a homeowner education class, which shows them budgeting and maintenance classes. Then they pay a 25-year mortgage on the home; the homes aren’t free. They’re buying a house just like you and I would -- the only difference is Habitat is the bank, and we don’t charge interest.”
Homes are constructed mostly by volunteers, though Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State does employ a small construction staff, Hagerman said.
“We have a group of regular volunteers; they’re all between 60 to 80 years old that come out and help volunteer as well,” she said. “And then we get volunteer groups from Marshall and the hospitals and different places that’ll come out and volunteer.”
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State currently has 131 homes completed, which includes in their Cabell County area and their expansion areas in Kentucky and Ohio. Hagerman said on average it takes six to nine months to construct a home, and they try to build homes year-round. Those interested in volunteering may call the office and speak with volunteer coordinator Melissa Payton.
Dayna Carter, resource development manager, is working on the spring fundraiser for Habitat. This fundraiser, called She Nailed It, focuses on female empowerment while also benefiting the organization. Carter said while they are looking for sponsors for the event, they are also seeking women to participate in the competition, a nail hammering relay race.
“In the midst of all that, we have dinner, we have a really fantastic silent auction, there will be music and drinks,” Carter said. “So it’s just a fun little casual event. We want people to come and watch, and then we want teams to come and participate.”
Carter said other Habitat affiliates across the country put on the same fundraiser. It adds to the organization’s annual Women Build Week as well, Carter said.
“I borrowed it because I thought it would be a really interesting event to add on to our annual Women Build Week that we always do,” Carter said. “We bring in all the volunteers we can find who are female who are interested in volunteering on the construction site, so it’s just a nice way to get women out there, give them a little feeling of empowerment, teach them how to do a little bit of construction work.”
She Nailed It will take place Saturday, April 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson. Those interested in registering may do so by contacting Carter at 304-523-4822 or dayna@hfhtristate.org, and the registration deadline is April 10.
Hagerman said she loves seeing the difference Habitat makes for those in need, including how excited children get having their own rooms.
“I love seeing the families where they come from to where they end up,” she said. “It’s just nice to see something that these people have put their blood, sweat and tears into come to fruition, something that’s theirs that they could pass down to their families.
“It’s just wonderful to see their faces. They were in the system for so long, and they feel like they have nothing that’s theirs. And here they have this house that is theirs. And it’s their roots, and their growing spots,” she said.
Hunt said one of the things she likes best about Habitat for Humanity is that it is a Christian-based organization.
“I like their mission, what they stand for,” she said. “Their houses are wonderful. The people that you work with, with the houses, they’re wonderful, and they’re all volunteers too except a couple of them. And they have different areas of expertise.”
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, including its ReStore facility, is located at 240 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Habitat is planning to open another ReStore in Scioto County as well.
“Our ReStore is a fundraising function for Habitat,” Hagerman said. “We take donations of new and used building supplies, furniture and home furnishings that we sell at a discounted rate to the public. And then those funds come back in to help us build more homes.”
Hunt said Habitat is an awesome organization.
“I would not trade this organization for nothing. I mean, they’re the best people to work with. And I thoroughly enjoy working with them as well,” Hunt said.