WAYNE — Some of the Wayne County baseball and softball fields need a little TLC before the season starts, so community members are working together to clean and repair the facilities.
Because COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 spring season for Wayne County’s baseball, softball and T-ball teams, lawn care at the fields came to a halt. Following recent storms and flooding in the area, the fields now need to be cleared of debris and mowed down and concession stands need repairs.
Miranda Thompson decided to take the initiative and called community members to assist in the cleanup of Twelvepole Valley softball and T-ball fields and the Wayne baseball field Saturday, and the groups will work to clean up the Lavalette fields, too.
While she said Saturday’s progress was just the beginning, she hopes more people come together to help create a field the youth sports leagues can enjoy.
“We just really need help from the community to give our kids some normalcy in life,” Thompson said. “They deserve it, and we just need all the help we can get to get this place cleaned up.”
Having a couple kids on the local softball teams herself, Thompson said the people helping were not just parents of kids involved, but also community members who support youth sports.
At the Twelvepole Valley fields, Thompson and a few other volunteers worked to clean out the concession stand, which had flooded and left multiple refrigerators on their sides. Thompson said she hoped some of them were still running, but they faced significant damage.
Beyond moving equipment, Thompson said volunteers will have to clear out water and mud and replace a broken water pipe.
Outside on the field, Greg Michaels, parent of an athlete and occasional assistant coach, worked with volunteers to help clear the fields. They started by burning the overgrown grass, hoping the fire would allow volunteers to just till and clean up, and the grass will come back green within a few weeks.
Michaels said the fields were affected by the flooding, but they had been left behind after COVID-19 hit. He also said he hopes people come together to help clean up, and he would love to see more people get involved throughout the year.
“When COVID hit, we just let it get behind, and after the flood, we’re just trying to clean it up and hopefully get it ready,” he said. “We appreciate any help any time throughout the year. We would love to get more parents and more people involved. We’d love to get more kids involved, too.”
At the Wayne field, Andrea Vaughan, her husband, Brandon, and others worked to clear the field throughout the morning.
Wayne’s baseball field did not suffer as much damage compared to the three Twelvepole Fields, but Vaughan said there was still a good amount of work to be done.
The volunteers at the baseball field mowed, weed wacked and raked to get rid of the overgrown grass, and they sifted through to get rid of all the trash.
Since it will take more than one cleanup session to repair all the fields, Vaughan said she hopes more people come to help so the kids in the community have a field to be proud of.
“We want the field to be better for them; we don’t want them to have to come down here and play on a field that looks like trash,” she said. “We want to see everyone come down and work hard to get cleaning done so that it’s better than it has been and can be a good field for our teams.”
Thompson said she does not have exact times and dates that they will return to clean up after Saturday, but she hopes to make progress each weekend and will continue to post updates on her Facebook page.